John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A couple of storm systems will pass by New Mexico over the next seven days. Unfortunately, neither will bring much in the way of rain or snow. The first storm will clip northeastern New Mexico Tuesday. A couple of spot showers will be possible, but the bigger story will be windy conditions with a cool down behind a cold front for Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday before another storm passes north of the state early Saturday. Again the bigger story will be windy conditions and cooler temperatures by Sunday.