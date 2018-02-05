Jazz club to give away free wedding

DENVER, Colo. (KRQE) – A jazz club wants to spread the love by hosting a wedding for free.

Dazzle Jazz Club has been in downtown Denver for 20 years.

Its owner, Donald Rossa, says he is using the word “love” to spread a positive message across the city.

Since he started the campaign, he and other local vendors have decided to take the message to the next level.

They are giving away an entire wedding for free.

To enter, couples must write an essay detailing their love story.

“There is no catch. It’s all about love and keeping the message out there,” says Rossa.

The winners will be given the venue, band, hotel room, cake, food and flowers for free.

