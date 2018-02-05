Jazz club to give away free wedding

By Published: Updated:

DENVER, Colo. (KRQE) – A jazz club wants to spread the love by hosting a wedding for free.

Dazzle Jazz Club has been in downtown Denver for 20 years.

Its owner, Donald Rossa, says he is using the word “love” to spread a positive message across the city.

Since he started the campaign, he and other local vendors have decided to take the message to the next level.

They are giving away an entire wedding for free.

To enter, couples must write an essay detailing their love story.

“There is no catch. It’s all about love and keeping the message out there,” says Rossa.

The winners will be given the venue, band, hotel room, cake, food and flowers for free.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s