SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would have required abortion providers to notify parents before their child undergoes a procedure was tabled.

According to the New Mexican, a house committee blocked the bill on Saturday.

Most Republicans say it was a simple step to ensure minors make informed decisions.

Critics counter this argument saying it would hamper the rights of young women.

