‘Hoops for Hope’ Raises Money for UNMH Cancer Center

It’s a fun way to support UNMH Cancer Centers: Watch your state legislators go at it on the basketball court.

‘Hoops for Hope’ pits the House against the Senate in a fun game of basketball. Donations are accepted at the door to benefit the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of the most respected Centers in the United States.

UNM and NMSU Football coaches Bob Davie and Doug Martin will take the reigns for their respective sides, as House members will become honorary “Aggies” and Senate members will sport the Cherry and Silver “Lobo” attire.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Indian School Gymnasium, located at 1501 Cerrillos Rd. in Santa Fe.