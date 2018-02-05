Getting paid to enjoy baseball culture just got easier, thanks to the Isotopes job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Beloved Isotopes mascot Orbit is pretty excited about two things: the job fair, and his Valentine’s Day Surprise. He’s also pretty good at the weather, too.

Orbit is once again thrilled to make Valentine’s Day extra sweet for Isotopes fans with “Orbit’s Valentine’s Surprise.” Everyone’s most lovable, huggable mascot will hand-deliver a Valentine’s Day gift package to your special someone Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“Orbit’s Valentine’s Surprise” includes a box of chocolates from Buffet’s Candies, a cookie from Cake Fetish, a voucher for two tickets to a non-restricted 2017 Isotopes home game, a very special Valentine’s Day card and a keepsake photo. With three packages ranging from $80 – $104, Orbit hopes to make your Valentine’s Day a surefire home run.

Orbit can deliver to both homes and businesses within 25 miles of Isotopes Park. Deliveries can be scheduled between 9 am and 5 pm on a first come, first serve basis. Space is limited, so do not let Orbit’s arrow miss its mark.

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding their 16th annual Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes Job Fair has attracted hundreds of people looking for game-day and seasonal employment at Isotopes Park.

Also, the Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will interview candidates for a variety of exciting positions for the 2018 season. All interested applicants should enter the ballpark on the third base side. The following openings will be available:

ISOTOPES:

Access Controller

Bag Checker

Bat Boy

Cleaning Crew

Fun Zone Attendant

Grounds Crew

Parking Attendant

Program Seller

Promotions Crew

Security

Store

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

SPECTRA FOOD AND HOSPITALITY:

Bartender

Cashier

Catering Runner

Catering Supervisor

Concession Stand Leader

Concession Supervisor

Cook

Dishwasher

Prep Cook

Security Personnel

Warehouse Worker

All of those interested in attending are encouraged to print and fill out an application before arriving in order to expedite the process.

For more information, visit their website.