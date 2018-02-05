Foundation offers 18 scholarships to New Mexico students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Community Foundation is offering 18 separate scholarship and student aid programs.
All interested recipients must attend a nonprofit or public educational institution like the University of New Mexico or Central New Mexico Community College.
All interest applicants must also be a New Mexico resident.
Below are the following 18 scholarships being offered:
|Scholarship Information
|Scholarship
|Minimum GPA
|Who Can Apply?
|The American Advertising Federation-New Mexico (AAF-NM) Scholarship Fund
|3.0
|For individuals who plan to enter the advertising industry in New Mexico. Applicants must be a New Mexico resident enrolled full-time in a New Mexico four year nonprofit or public educational institution and in a field connected to advertising.
|Andrew Piech Memorial Scholarship
|No Minimum GPA
|Students pursuing an automotive or technical vocational career.
|Barnes W. Rose, Jr. and Eva Rose Nickol Scholarship Fund
|3.6
|Albuquerque high school seniors in pursuit of a degree in one of the STEM majors.
|Bryan Cline Memorial Soccer Scholarship Fund
|No Minimum GPA
|Eldorado high school varsity soccer players.
|Carl F. Scott Scholarship Fund for Tucumcari Lodge #27 A.F. & A.M.
|2.5
|Quay County residents.
|David R. Woodling Memorial Scholarship
|No Minimum GPA
|Albuquerque high school seniors in pursuit of a degree in one of the STEM majors.
|Excel Staffing Companies for Excellence
in Continuing
Education Fund
|3.0
|Students working full time & attending undergraduate, graduate, or vocational school part-time in central or northern New Mexico.
|James Ledwith Memorial Scholarship Fund
|No Minimum GPA
|Albuquerque-area high school seniors.
|Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque Scholarship Fund
|3.0
|Albuquerque-area high school seniors. (includes Rio Rancho, East Mountain and Los Lunas/Belen)
|Manuel Lujan Excellence in Education Scholarship Fund
|2.5
|Students who wish to continue their education in New Mexico
|New Mexico Manufactured Housing Association Scholarship Fund
|3.0
|High School seniors currently living in a mobile/ manufactured home.
|Notah Begay III Scholarship Fund
|3.0
|Native American scholar-athletes.
|Robby Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund
|2.0
|La Cueva high school seniors with a language learning or other disability.
|Sussman-Miller Educational Assistance Fund
|High School
3.0
College
2.5
|High School seniors and those continuing in college.
|Woodcock Family Education Scholarship Fund
|3.8
|Albuquerque-area high school seniors.
|Youth in Foster Care Scholarship Fund
|2.0
|Must have been in the N.M. foster care system for a minimum of one year at the age of 18.
