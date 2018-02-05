Foundation offers 18 scholarships to New Mexico students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Community Foundation is offering 18 separate scholarship and student aid programs.

All interested recipients must attend a nonprofit or public educational institution like the University of New Mexico or Central New Mexico Community College.

All interest applicants must also be a New Mexico resident.

Below are the following 18 scholarships being offered:

Scholarship Information Scholarship Minimum GPA Who Can Apply? The American Advertising Federation-New Mexico (AAF-NM) Scholarship Fund 3.0 For individuals who plan to enter the advertising industry in New Mexico. Applicants must be a New Mexico resident enrolled full-time in a New Mexico four year nonprofit or public educational institution and in a field connected to advertising. Andrew Piech Memorial Scholarship No Minimum GPA Students pursuing an automotive or technical vocational career. Barnes W. Rose, Jr. and Eva Rose Nickol Scholarship Fund 3.6 Albuquerque high school seniors in pursuit of a degree in one of the STEM majors. Bryan Cline Memorial Soccer Scholarship Fund No Minimum GPA Eldorado high school varsity soccer players. Carl F. Scott Scholarship Fund for Tucumcari Lodge #27 A.F. & A.M. 2.5 Quay County residents. David R. Woodling Memorial Scholarship No Minimum GPA Albuquerque high school seniors in pursuit of a degree in one of the STEM majors. Excel Staffing Companies for Excellence

in Continuing

Education Fund 3.0 Students working full time & attending undergraduate, graduate, or vocational school part-time in central or northern New Mexico. James Ledwith Memorial Scholarship Fund No Minimum GPA Albuquerque-area high school seniors. Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque Scholarship Fund 3.0 Albuquerque-area high school seniors. (includes Rio Rancho, East Mountain and Los Lunas/Belen) Manuel Lujan Excellence in Education Scholarship Fund 2.5 Students who wish to continue their education in New Mexico New Mexico Manufactured Housing Association Scholarship Fund 3.0 High School seniors currently living in a mobile/ manufactured home. Notah Begay III Scholarship Fund 3.0 Native American scholar-athletes. Robby Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund 2.0 La Cueva high school seniors with a language learning or other disability. Sussman-Miller Educational Assistance Fund High School

3.0

College

2.5 High School seniors and those continuing in college. Woodcock Family Education Scholarship Fund 3.8 Albuquerque-area high school seniors. Youth in Foster Care Scholarship Fund 2.0 Must have been in the N.M. foster care system for a minimum of one year at the age of 18.

