February 5th Morning Rush: I-40 reopened after man threatens to jump

1. I-40 is finally back open after being shut down for more than 12 hours Sunday. A man threatening to jump from the Louisiana overpass forced Albuquerque Police to close the freeway.

Full Story: I-40 reopened after being shut down for hours Sunday

2. Philadelphia Eagles are still celebrating after a last-minute win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Full Story: Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Super Bowl

3. A chilly start to the day but unseasonably warm afternoon temps will make up for the cold morning lows.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. East Mountain High School will be closed Monday. Nearly 400 students and staff at the charter school will be out Monday. According to the school’s Facebook, they say many students and staff are already sick. As of now, they are only expected to be closed Monday.

Full Story: Widespread illness shuts down East New Mexico High School

5. A video that is going viral shows some Atlanta middle schoolers dancing and celebrating. The reason behind their dancing is the kids just found out they were getting a chance to see the movie “Black Panther.” The film focuses on an African superhero. So far, the film by Marvel has racked up more presale tickets than any other film of its kind. Officials at the school say they want to take the students because this is history in the making.

Full Story: Atlanta school surprises students with ‘Black Panther’ tickets

Morning’s Top Stories