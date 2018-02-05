City council to honor Albuquerque Officer Ryan Holets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city council will honor the Albuquerque Police officer who adopted a heroin-addicted baby.

Officer Ryan Holets has been getting national attention since adopting baby Hope from a heroin addicted pregnant woman he found while on duty.

He even got a special mention during the State of the Union address last week where he was a guest of President Trump.

Holets said it was an extraordinary experience.

“We’re still trying to process what happened because never in a million years if you had asked, would I have said at some point in my life I’d be where I was last night,” Holets said.

Monday night, Officer Holets is getting recognition from his home community at the city council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

