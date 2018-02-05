City Council Meeting: Here’s What You Need to Know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Council meeting will be held Monday at 5 p.m. Here are a few things that you need to know about the meeting:

The council is set to discuss the following:

Municipal gasoline tax

Reporting of expenditures by the Albuquerque Police Department related to the implementation of the Court Approved Settlement Agreement

Early Head Start Quarterly Report for July, Augst and September of 2017

Legal Department’s Quarterly Litigations Reports

City of Albuquerque five-year forecast

Run-off municipal election canvass.

The appointment of Nyika A. Allen to the Albuquerque Development Commission

Any person who wants to address the council during the “General Public Comments” must register with Council Staff. They will begin accepting sign-ups at 4:30 p.m. and will stop collecting them at 5:30 p.m.

The first 30 people who sign-up will be allowed to speak during the “General Public Comments.” The speakers after the first 30 will be able to provide comments at the end of the meeting or can choose to speak at the following meeting.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and is located at 1 Civic Plaza NW, Vincent E. Griego Chambers, Basement Level A.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can stream the meeting via GOV TV or through the Legislative Information Portal.

________________

