City council fails to act on gas tax bill

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M (KRQE) – The push for a gas tax in Albuquerque to help pay for the state’s ailing roads is dead, at least for now.

The two-cent per gallon tax was proposed by City Councilor Isaac Benton a year ago, bit kept getting put off in city council.

Monday night is the deadline to vote on it, but that will not happen.

“I’m not really pulling it. I’m allowing it to expire, which is just basically council rule. You can only have it out there for a year without action,” says Benton.

The tax would have raised almost $5 million a year for roads projects, and could not be used on the ART.

If council had passed it, it would have gone to the voters.

