Celebrities react to the Eagles Super Bowl win

(KRQE) – Celebrities all over the country celebrated Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took home their first Super Bowl win.
YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 5, 2018
Battling through adversity is what champions do and the eagles showed us what that looks like.. congrats to Philadelphia
— Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) February 5, 2018
How about that! @Eagles #SuperBowlLII pic.twitter.com/W3KjRCqBTt
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 5, 2018
My house…is so happy. Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST eagles fan. I, I don’t care. So please don’t yell at me thank you.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2018
PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on
A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on
Defense wins games! Congrats Eagles. Way to play- last play! Last moment!
— Bill Nye (@BillNye) February 5, 2018
What a game! Congrats to the EAGLES!!!
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2018
They should ALL be that great. GREAT football game!!
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 5, 2018
Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of!
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2018
This is one incredible game to say the least obviously!! AMAZING #SuperBowl2018
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018
Hold What A Min, Y’all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018
A well deserved congrats to @Eagles @nfl #SuperBowlLll champions! David has slain Goliath indeed. #NeverGiveUp
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1fggdOW6wT
— PEANUTS (@Snoopy) February 5, 2018
Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018
An incredible game and tremendous effort by both teams. Congratulations to the @Eagles on their first #SuperBowl victory. The first championship is always the sweetest.
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 5, 2018
Share, Print or Email
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- More
Related Posts
Advertisement