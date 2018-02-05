Case against man charged with vehicular homicide moves forward

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A California man has been charged with vehicular homicide in Taos County after killing two people in a suspected DWI crash, but it turns out there could be a lot more to the story.

Juan Espinoza is accused of driving drunk when he veered into an SUV, killing Cedrick Kober from Santa Fe and Hannah Metzger from Florida.

The Taos News reports witnesses’ testimony last week revealed Espinoza may have been fleeing from a man who fired shots at him and his friends outside a bar.

Those friends said Espinoza jumped into the armed man’s car to get away, and that’s when the crash happened.

Even so, Taos District Court Judge Ernest Ortega ruled there’s still enough to proceed with a trial against Espinoza.

