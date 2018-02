February is Black History Month, and the NM Black History Organizing Committee is honored to bring the 7th Annual NM Black History Festival back to the Land of Enchantment.

Cathryn McGill, founder and director of the committee, says there are events happening state-wide throughout the month that work on building community, both big and small.

Many of the events are free of charge, with a focus on unity and mutual understanding.

For a complete listing of events, visit NMBlackHistoryMonth.com.