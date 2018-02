ATLANTA, GA (KRQE) – A room full of middle schoolers in Atlanta can be seen dancing and celebrating.

The reason they are celebrating is because the students just found out they are all going to see Black Panther.

The film which focuses on an African superhero, Black Panther, has racked up more presales of tickets than any Marvel film.

The school wanted to take them because of the history it’s already making.

