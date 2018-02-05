ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Advanced quartet rocks the handbells with an energetic performance.

Based in Colorado Springs, Forté is an advanced quartet marked by artistry, energy, and dedication to their craft. Formed in 2007, Forté has emerged as a unique performance and educational quartet, quickly developing an elite reputation within the handbell world. Today, members Luke Nabeta, Megan Reishus, Dillon Ekle, and Tory Marting continually challenge themselves to “Rethink Possible,” expanding their musical and performance horizons, adding original compositions and arrangements to their already-challenging repertoire, and seeking out new performance venues and educational opportunities as they strive to explore, innovate, and inspire through the gift of music.

