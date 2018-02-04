Year-long project bringing community together through art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year-long project is bringing the community together through art for art.

The woman who started the Soup is Love project says she never thought her idea would go so far.

Vicki Bolen’s love for community and art are coming together. “Once a month people have been invited to my studio to build ceramic soup bowls,” she said.

Bolen owns Little Bird de Papel on Mountain and 12th street in Albuquerque. Over the last year, community members have given small donations for material costs and have made close to a thousand bowls, with the help of pros like artist Georgia Santa-Maria.

“It’s been so much fun. It’s really really great,” Santa-Maria said. “We get so many people that have never done anything like this before.”

After months of work, the bowls will finally go up for sale during the next First Friday on March 2nd.

The money raised will go toward the OFFCenter Community Arts Project, a local non-profit that makes art space and supplies available to anyone free of charge.

“OFFCenter enriches a lot of people’s lives” Bolen explained.

She says through the course of her Soup is Love project, she has seen first-hand the effects art has on a community.

“When you make things with your hands, it encouraged conversation here, new people have met each other,” she said.

Santa-Maria agrees, she says people have been “sitting around, telling their stories, sharing their experiences and it’s a neat project because the doing of it is as much fun as the ultimate result.”

Ronda Rash started her bowls last month, this weekend she was back to finish her creations. “I think it brings people together,” she said.

The project aimed to make art accessible to anyone is already making a difference.

“There’s just as big a variety in bowls as there has been in people coming and working,” Santa Maria said.

The bowls will range from $5 to $20 a piece. Local restaurants will be serving up soup at Little Bird de Papel the weekend of March 2nd.

