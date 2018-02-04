Woman caught on camera following delivery truck to steal delivered package

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner says the person who stole a package off his porch had a devious plan.

Minh Nim has been living in the neighborhood near Eubank and Indian School for almost nine years and says this is the first time a porch pirate hit his house.

The security video shows a woman walking up to the home, smoking a cigarette and walking back to her car with Nim’s package.

Nim says what bothers him the most about this is he believes this woman had a specific plan to make sure she would score the package, and get away scot-free.

“It’s not random. It’s not like a drive-by, see some packages, grab and go. It was deliberately follow the UPS truck, wait for the delivery to get dropped off and came up to grab and go,” said Nim.

The thief took $100 worth of merchandise, and Nim says he feels violated.

Nim says he did not feel like calling the police on this matter because it wasn’t so important, but he is just glad no one was hurt.

