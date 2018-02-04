The Week in Photos

Kesha, center, performs "Praying" as, from left, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

A new device being used at the University of New Mexico is already saving lives and being likened to a machine that can help bring people back from the dead.

People pick up students after a shooting at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School near downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. A girl opened fire Thursday in a middle school classroom on Thursday, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

An Albuquerque police officer who persuaded a pregnant woman he found using heroin to let him adopt her unborn child was invited to the State of the Union and honored by President Donald Trump.

Wednesday was first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Santa Fe County Deputies said a 13-year-old New Mexican boy spent his final days living in a dog kennel after suffering years of abuse at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend.

A New Mexico couple found a 10-carat gold diamond ring at the bottom of a bottle of Vick's VapoRub.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday, afternoon, Jan. 31, 2018. The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for the satellite company SES and the government of Luxembourg. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)