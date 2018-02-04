Super Bowl Touchdown for the Homeless Run raises money for local food pantries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Super Bowl Sunday is America’s biggest food-consuming day after Thanksgiving, and local runners took an opportunity to help those who might not have a meal to enjoy.

Sunday morning’s Super Bowl Touchdown for the Homeless Run was not only a chance for football fans to burn off calories ahead of this afternoon’s potlucks and backyard barbecues, it also raised money for people struggling to find their next meal.

Proceeds are going towards local food pantries and APS Title One.

“It allows communities and families to get the food they need every month, so we supply them through the mobile food pantry,” says Runfit Race Director Stephen Pino.

More than 500 people turned out for the all-ages rin through the North Valley.

It was organized by the non-profit Run Fit, which holds charitable fitness events throughout the year.

