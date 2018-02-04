Radio Row is booming with Super Bowl action

MINNEAPOLIS (Nexstar) — The clock is ticking and Super Bowl LII is here!

It seems like everyone has an opinion on who’s going to win the big game and especially the people at the Mall of America in the Twin Cities.

The scene around Radio Row, located in the mall, is electrifying and opinions on the big game never run short there.

Doug Gottlieb: “This defense is specifically designed for Tom Brady’s style of offense. I would personally favor the Eagles…obviously not for number 12…I think the Eagles are going to win the game.”

Steve Tasker knows exactly what the Patriots and Eagles will experience on Sunday. He played in four straight Super Bowls with the Bills and lost every one.

Tasker said, “Patriots don’t make any mistakes…ever of any kind. You got to beat them. You got to play better than them…you got to have more big plays than them. You have to convince yourself you do not have to do anything special to win this game. You’re special when you get there just…just be you. Sometimes that’s hard to remember.”

But when it comes to Super Bowl 52, these Patriots and Eagles fans are confident their team will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy into the air come Sunday night.

Patriots fan Logan Patch says, “Two words baby…Tom Brady all day. Clear eyes Tom Brady he can’t lose I think that’s how the saying goes…all day. Great Coach Bill Belichick legendary. It’s tough to beat Brady and Belichick combined as well.”

“How fired up I am for it E – A – G – L – E – S EAGLES! Come on baby!” shouted Eagles fan Vincent Perretti.