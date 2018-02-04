Pokemon group hosts fundraiser for family after son dies of cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Saturday, one New Mexico group used a video game to honor a 10-year-old boy who recently died of cancer.

KRQE News 13 first told you about Elijah Dimas in 2016, when ventriloquist Terry Fator made a special visit to the hospital because Elijah was too sick to make his show.

Members of Pokemon Go for a Cause said Elijah was a huge Pokemon fan. Visiting the Pokemon Center in Japan was on his bucket list.

In honor of Elijah they hosted a benefit, raffling off Pokemon themed items, including a gaming console and local art.

“This is our 6th event as Pokemon Go for a Cause. Usually they are for local non-profits. So this one was a little more personal, a little more special. Definitely very different it’s been a little bit harder.” said Felicity Flippen.

The group was able to raise $580, which will go directly to the Dimas family for any outstanding medical or funeral expenses.