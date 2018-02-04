Off-duty officer catches accused car burglar

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty officer helped catch an accused car burglar.

On Friday night in the parking lot of El Pinto, State Police Officer Victor Flores says he saw Nathan Ojeda walking away from a truck with its alarm going off.

Flores identified himself and tried to apprehend Ojeda, but says Ojeda tried to pull a screwdriver on him.

Flores restrained Ojeda until A BCSO officer arrived.

The arresting officer found more than $2,000 worth of stolen property and equipment to break into cars on Ojeda.

Ojeda is charged with aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps