New restaurant using technology to monitor number of beers patrons drink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque taproom wants to keep their customers safe by making sure they don’t overdrink. At Tap That everyone has to put on an accessory before they can have a drink.

“We were super excited to bring something here to New Mexico because we deserve something cool,” said Owner Huy Nguyen.

The taproom’s owners want you to have a good time, but don’t want anyone to get out of control.

“You get to try a bunch of different beers, they track it so you don’t drink too much,” said Danita Palmer, first time guest.

Once you get your bracelet you tap it against the monitor. When it flashes green that means you can drink, and when it flashes red that means you’ve reached your limit.

The limit is three beers or 48 ounces and each time you scan the bracelet you can see how many ounces you’ve drunk.

“And when you’re done, you’re done,” Palmer said.

Nguyen said serving by the ounce gives guests flexibility, letting them try the 36 local brews on tap anyway they’d like to mix them.

“The big thing right now is the beer fusions people are mixing beers and doing all these cool mixes,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen believes his guests will be safer because of these bracelets that keep them from going too far.

“It’s harder to track that kind of thing when you go to a bar,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said if a DWI crash were to happen, they can look back and see how much a person actually had to drink. However, he’s hopeful these bracelets will become something that could help prevent the worst.

Tap That had their grand opening last week. Nguyen said he modeled the concept after a business he visited in Denver.

