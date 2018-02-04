Medal of Honor recipient from Santa Fe honored at Super Bowl

Minneapolis, M.N. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Native and Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry was honored at the Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.

Retired Army Master Sergeant Petry was born and raised in Santa Fe.

Petry lost his right hand in Afghanistan in 2008 after picking up a live grenade and tossing it away to save the lives of his fellow soldiers.

Sunday, he and 14 other Medal of Honor recipients were honored during the Super Bowl coin toss.

Ahead of the Big Game, Petry sat down with Fox News.

“I can’t tell you… It’s mixed emotions- excited, nervous, honored mostly and humbling,” says Petry.

Petry says he wants everyone watching to think of all the men and women who have paid the ultimate price.

He also says he is a diehard Seahawks and Cowboys fan and wants the Eagles to lose.

