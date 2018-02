ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man barricaded himself inside a downtown Albuquerque home Sunday and shut down an entire neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a residence near Iron and 5th Street.

Police say the man inside had a warrant out for his arrest.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps