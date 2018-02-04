Local makeup company to provide lipsticks for Academy Awards gift bags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local makeup company was invited to the Grammys, and now it is going to the Academy Awards.

One-year-old Albuquerque based company Blush and Whimsy was invited to put its signature color-changing, flower-filled lipsticks in the Oscar’s gift bags.

Last year, the gift bags were filled with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Owner Micaela Brown says sales went through the roof after the Grammys.

She and her partner Adelante Development Center, which employs people with disabilities, are thrilled to continue sharing their message.

“Of course our product has to be fantastic, but pairing it with that value of saying everyone is important to us, let’s include everyone in our story and in our vision,” says Brown.

She says as sales continue to climb, it will create more jobs at Adelante.

The Oscars air on March 14th.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps