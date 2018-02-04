Jason Anderson Earns 2nd checkered flag in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Moriarty native and professional supercross rider, Jason Anderson won his 2nd race in 2018 on Saturday in Oakland, California. It was a down to the wire race in the 450 main, but a late pass would give Anderson the win.

“Me and Kenny fricken battled till the end and that’s one of the best races of my life. you know I just want to keep it going and I’m excited to be up here and can’t thank the Rock Star Energy Husqvarna team enough for giving me opportunities like this”, said Jason “El Hombre” Anderson.

With this win, Anderson extends his lead in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series.