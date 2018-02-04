IRS Tax Tips: Resources for veterans, members of the military

(KRQE) – The IRS has resources available to help veterans and current members of the military navigate tax issues and discover potential tax benefits.

Veterans can read frequently asked questions regarding veteran employment and retirement plan benefits.

The IRS also offers resources for disabled veterans, including information on where to find free help in preparing income tax returns and access to IRS forms in formats accessible to people with disabilities.

The website also provides detailed tax information for members of the military including resources geared to current and former military personnel as well as those serving in a combat zone.

Publication 3, Armed Forces Tax Guide covers special situations of active members of the Armed Forces, including travel expenses of Armed Forces Reservists, IRA contribution rules for members of the military serving in combat zone and rules for members of the Armed Forces deducting moving expenses.

For more information, click here.