ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a fatal rollover crash has shut down westbound I-40, at Eubank.

Police say both directions of I-40 have now been closed and drivers should seek alternative routes.

I-40 eastbound near Lousiana has been closed since noon because of a man threatening to jump from an overpass.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.