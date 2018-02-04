Chris’ Sunday Forecast

It’s going to be another warm afternoon for New Mexico.

Afternoon temperatures will once again be 10°-20° warmer than normal. Fortunately, there will be less wind today compared to yesterday. But, the wind and fire danger will make a quick return for tomorrow. A cold front and storm system to our north will crank up the wind for Monday afternoon. The winds will be gusting from 35-45 mph tomorrow. So with the wind returning, the warmth continuing, and dry conditions the fire danger will be high to start the week.

A cold front will then drop temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. This front could also spark some very light and few showers across northern New Mexico for Tuesday. The front does not have a lot of moisture to work with so it’s not going to produce much snow & rain at all.