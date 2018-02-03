Valentines fundraiser raises money for local cat shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People and pets wrapped themselves in red heart garlands and posed for the camera at Boofy’s Best For Pets Saturday.

All the proceeds are going to benefit local cat rescue F.A.T. Katz, which currently takes care of 120 cats.

The director says this is a fun way to fundraise.

“People love pictures of their pets. Most of us have a million pictures on our phones, but this is something different. People don’t usually have the props set up,” says Jen Souhourada of F.A.T. Katz.

