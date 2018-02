RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are trying to track down a missing man with dementia.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old Lorenzo Saiz.

He was last seen near Huron Road, wearing a Denver Broncos jacket and navy blue sweatpants.

Police say Saiz often visits the Walmart on Unser and Southern.

If you see him, call 505-891-7226.

