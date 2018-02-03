Senator Tom Udall hears healthcare program concerns

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall heard concerns from health experts about the future of programs they say are critical to New Mexicans.

Many programs are facing an uncertain future because of a budget deadlock in Congress, including the Community Health Centers Program and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

Heath and tribal advocates say those programs serve thousands of the most vulnerable New Mexicans.

Saturday, they told Senator Udall without long-term funding in place, the programs will be forced to cut staff, hours and vital services.

