Lobo alumnus Brian Urlacher voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Brian Urlacher
(AP Photo/Joe Howell, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former University of New Mexico Lobo will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The news was leaked over Twitter that former Lobo and Chicago Bear great Brian Urlacher has been selected to the Hall of Fame.

A part of the 2018 class, Urlacher is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The 39-year-old becomes the first ever Lobo to make it into the pro football Hall of Fame, and just the 28th Chicago Bear to make it to the Hall.

Over his illustrious career, Urlacher was selected to the Pro Bowl 8 times and was the first team All-Pro five times.

In his 13 seasons, Urlacher racked up over 13,000 tackles, over 31 sacks and 21 interceptions.

