Man’s dangerous driving, bizarre behavior leads to arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s dangerous driving and bizarre behavior landed him behind bars.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says Jaime Aguilara was driving erratically and running cars off I-40 Friday.

Aguilara did not stop when the officer tried to pull him over, but he did park outside his Tijeras home.

Police say Aguilara then got out of his car, held up his hand to tell the officer to hold on, then begin to urinate.

The officer tried to arrest Aguilara, but he put up a fight.

He is now charged with battery on a peace officer,

Saturday in court, he was released on his own recognizance.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps