Lobo Women’s Basketball wins 2nd straight game

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a revenge matchup for the Lobo Women’s Basketball team as they hosted San Jose State, who defeated them earlier in the conference season. UNM was coming off of a huge home victory on Wednesday and they did not disappoint on Saturday against the Spartans.

UNM took out SJSU 92-62 on Saturday in Dream Style Arena, and leading the way in the post was Jaisa Nunn. “Ms. Double-Double” Nunn, finished with a game high of 30 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds. It was a big win for the Lobos and a game that Coach Mike Bradbury was really happy with the defensive play from his team.

The Lobos are now back over .500 in league play, now 6-5. They will have Boise State next on the road on Wednesday at 7pm.

