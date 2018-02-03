Lobo Men win their 2nd conference road game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball outlasted San Jose State on Saturday at San Jose, 71-68. With this win the Lobos are now solely in 3rd place in the Mountain West Standings with a record of 7-4.

UNM defeated the Spartans by more than 30 points earlier in the season, but this game on Saturday was a whole different story. It was a back and forth battle that the Spartans were leading at the half by 3 points.

UNM would not back down in the 2nd half though and would go on to hang on for the win. Antino Jackson led the Lobo pack in points on Saturday with 17, and right behind him was Anthony Mathis with 15. Mathis finished 4-8 from 3-point range on Saturday, but the game changer late for UNM had to be Sam Logwood. The senior has been out with a shoulder injury and came off the bench on Saturday scoring 10 crucial points.

UNM will now move on to play Boise State next in Albuquerque on Tuesday at 8pm.