IRS Tax Tips: Grandparents caring for grandchildren

(KRQE) – Many grandparents who are work and raise their grandchildren could benefit from the earned income tax credit.

The EITC is a refundable tax credit, meaning those who qualify and claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax or receive a tax refund.

Qualifying grandparents are often unaware that they could claim their grandchildren for the EITC. The IRS recommends remembering these facts about the credits:

A grandparent who is working and has a grandchild living with them may qualify for the EITC, even if the grandparent is 65 years of age or older.

Generally, to be a qualified child for EITC purposes, the grandchild must meet the dependency and qualifying child requirements for EITC.

The rules for grandparents claiming the EITC are the same for parents claiming the EITC.

Special rules and restrictions apply if the child’s parents or other family members also qualify for the EITC.

There are also special rules for individuals receiving disability benefits and members of the military.

To qualify for the EITC, the grandparent must have earned income either from a job or self-employment and meet basic rules.

The IRS recommends using the EITC Assistant, available in English or Spanish, on IRS.gov, to determine eligibility and estimate the amount of credit.

Eligible grandparents must file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file

For more information, click here.