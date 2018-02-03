Grants police search for missing man believed to be in danger

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Police are asking for the publics help in finding a 25-year-old man believed to be in danger.

Isaac Martinez was last seen Sunday,

Investigators are suspecting foul play and have two people of interest in the case.

They are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Martinez’s vehicle is at his home. Investigators believe he may have ridden somewhere on his bicycle.

He was last seen in a grey jacket, jeans, and red and black shoes.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps