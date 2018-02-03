Doctor who faked cancer to avoid sentencing enters plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe cardiologist accused of trying to impede his sentencing for health care fraud with a fake cancer diagnosis is pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Roy G. Heilbron agreed to the plea in an Albuquerque court. They say he could face as much as 30 years in prison.

The 54-year-old used phony medical documents indicating he needed prostate cancer treatment in Costa Rica to support a request to defer his August 2017 sentencing.

He was indicted last September on false statement and obstruction of justice charges.

Heilbron has already pleaded guilty to a health care fraud charge in exchange for a two-year prison sentence.

He will remain in federal custody pending sentencing hearings, which have not been scheduled.