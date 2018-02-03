Classic cars on display at 27th Super Nationals Car Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Classic cars from across the country parked in Albuquerque this weekend for the 27th Super Nationals Car Show.

The annual event showcases more than 200 rare and custom cars and motorcycles, which have been featured in major magazines and other car shows around the nation.

The show goes until 9 p.m. Saturday and starts again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

Organizers say there is a little something for everyone.

“We have a lot of family events here for the kids. We have Hot Wheel racing and there’s lots of family activities going on here, a nice family fun event to go to,” says organizer Reggie Tibbets.

If you are bringing kids to the event, you can pick up free children’s tickets at all McDonald’s locations around the city.

Discount tickets for the whole family are also available at NAPA Auto Parts stores.

