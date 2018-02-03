Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Wind and Fire Danger will be on the rise for portions of New Mexico this afternoon. Breezy to Windy conditions will be prevalent today with gusts from 35 mph to as high as 50 mph across the Eastern Plains. Areas like Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, Portales, and Clovis are under Red Flag Warnings this afternoon. These places could experience gusts up to 50 mph. So between the wind, dry conditions and abnormally warm temperatures today, you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning.

The winds won’t be as strong for most of the state by tomorrow. Sunshine and spring-like temperatures will continue for the second half of the weekend. Less wind and more sunshine for Sunday afternoon means it will be nice day to get outside.

Winds and fire danger once again come back into the picture for Monday ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures across eastern New Mexico for the middle of the week. This cold front will have the greatest impact across eastern New Mexico on Tuesday before the cooler air finally moves into central portions of the state by Wednesday. Temperatures will still be mild in places like Albuquerque for mid-week, but instead of being in the 60s, temps will fall back into the 50s.