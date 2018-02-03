Albuquerque Police see a spike in delayed reported sex crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – We’re seeing more and more victims of sex crimes coming forward after years of silence. New Mexico is also no exception.

Albuquerque Police say they are seeing a spike in victims of sexual crimes come forward years later, and they expect the reports to keep coming in.

Most recently, a former Monte Vista Elementary student filed a lawsuit against her teacher.

That student claims her teacher touched her inappropriately when she was a student at the school between 1998 – 2003.

The lawsuit claims APS knew about the sexual abuse but did nothing to stop the teacher and kept him employed at the school.

It wasn’t until years later when she finally got the courage to come forward and file the lawsuit.

Attorney, Laura Schauer-Ives, says it’s at rend she’s seeing more of recently as well.

“There’s also an exception for once you recognize the damage that’s been done to you, and that can be many years later dependent on a particular victim’s circumstances,” said Schauer-Ives.

Another victim, Nallely Hernandez, claims her teacher at Fairview Elementary in Espanola, Gary Gregor, also touched her inappropriately when she was in fourth grade.

She says her principal did not believe her when she reported the crime, and it took her years later to finally report it to police.

Schauer-Ives says another reason why victims wait so long to report sexual abuse crimes is because they are afraid no one will believe them.

