Albuquerque class teaches cold and flu remedies using herbs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Widespread flu activity continues across the county. In New Mexico, the Department of Health says 18 people have died of flu-related causes.

It has investigated 21 flu outbreaks in long-term care facilities so far this season, more than what was reported during the entire 2016 and 2017 season.

Saturday, there was a local effort to address the flu and cold with herbs.

“It seems like a lot of my friends are getting sick and sick in a big way,” said Anne Semrau, who attended the class.

Saturday was an opportunity for those interested in finding other ways to fight off the effects of the flu or colds.

“I think we need to take advantage of that and learn what we can,” said Semrau.

Dara Saville is the founder of the Albuquerque Herbalism program.

“Tea is one of the greatest remedies for cold and flu season,” she said. Her class was filled with curious students learning how to make teas, balms and other herb remedies.

“It’s a very popular class every year especially this year,” Saville said.

Saville says people have been extra concerned about the flu lately.

“There’s many different ways to heal ourselves and make us feel better and herbs are just a part of that,” she said.

She says there are simple things people can do with herbs they likely already have at home, like thyme and oregano to make things like healing vapors.

“What I want everyone to go home knowing is this is all easy stuff that you can do at home with your ordinary kitchen equipment herbs that you can buy at local stores,” Saville explained.

People in the class say they are glad to take home extra healing skills.

“I really like it too because it really empowers you to take care of your own health,” Semrau said.

Albuquerque Herbalism holds other classes on how to use herbs for various reasons.

