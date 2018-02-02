WNMU gets anonymous donation to help Native Americans

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Anonymous donors are pledging more than $130,000 to the Western New Mexico University Foundation to establish scholarships for Native American students.

The Silver City Sun-News reports a couple recently established an endowment and created an immediate use fund to supplement its growth.

Endowed scholarships will be created with gifts that total a minimum of $15,000.

WNMU Foundation Director Jodi Edens-Crocke says the couple cares about Native American cultures and indigenous students.

Officials say Western New Mexico University serves more than 100 Native American students each semester.