ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of New Mexicans came together to bring attention to a good cause.

The American Heart Association hosted National Wear Red Day at Civic Plaza Friday.

It raises awareness in the fight against heart disease in women.

Along with strokes, heart disease claims the lives of one in three women.

Various groups came out to support the event and even took a group photo in the shape of a heart.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps