Viva! NM Rural Animal Rescue makes plea for fosters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A local rural animal rescue is in need of committed fosters, and presents a precious pet of the week named “Mia.”

Viva! NM Rural Animal Rescue is a small, volunteer-based animal rescue located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Established in 2012, the non-profit works throughout the state of New Mexico to help rural animal shelters lower their euthanasia rates.

Shelters are limited in kennel space, so VivaNM helps by offering temporary foster until transport can be arranged for rescues by other organizations. This opens kennel space so that fewer animals are euthanized and prevents the death of animals that have rescues wanting to help.

VivaNM is a foster-based rescue, which means they do not have a facility location. All of their adoptable dogs reside in foster homes where they live as members of the family until they are adopted.

The foster families provide the love and attention that many of these dogs have never before experienced. All adoptable dogs can be met via scheduled appointment or at any of their adoption events.

Every dog deserves a second or third chance at a life with a family. VivaNM wants the public to know the importance of having your pets spayed or neutered as hundreds of kittens puppies, and thousands of dogs and cats are euthanized in shelters every year.

