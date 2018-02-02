Vigil held Friday for West Mesa murder victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local women’s advocacy group is set to hold a memorial service to remember the victims of the West Mesa murders.

Nine years ago the remains of 11 women were discovered near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez.

There is still no arrests or suspects named.

Friday the group, Street Safe New Mexico will hold a vigil at the burial site, followed by a lantern lighting ceremony.

This is the same group who is behind the billboards in Albuquerque that highlight the West Mesa murder mystery in hopes of garnering tips.

