TOME, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County man took a second look at a box he found on the side of the road, and it is a good thing he did.

Daniel Conley was walking in Tome, when he found the box closed and taped up.

He tapped it with his food and heard a noise.

Inside the box were seven puppies, only weeks old.

Conley called the Valencia County Animal Shelter and they picked up the puppies.

He was told they will be checked by a veterinarian and be put up for adoption.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps