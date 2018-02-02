Supernationals 2018 Roars Into ABQ

Get your motors running at Expo New Mexico this weekend for the 2018 Supernationals.

Tricked-out cars, full custom builds and celebrities will all be on-hand for the show covering more than 75,000 square feet of pure metal and adrenaline.

American Graffiti star Candy Clarke will be on hand to sign autographs and reflect on the 45th anniversary of the film that put George Lucas on the map long before he was directing in a galaxy far, far away.

Doors open this Friday at noon and run through Sunday. For more information, visit TheSupernationals.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living